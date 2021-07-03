Report: West Ham Star Declan Rice Not For Sale at 'Any Price' Amid Chelsea Interest

West Ham have maintained that midfielder Declan Rice will not be sold for any price this summer, according to reports.

The England international has attracted interest from several Premier League sides, including Chelsea and Manchester United, after recently rejecting two contract offers at the London Stadium.

The 22-year-old is a 'priority signing' in the midfield department for the Blues if they decide to move for reinforcements, according to Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano via his Twitch live stream.

As per The Athletic, West Ham insist that their academy graduate is not available for any amount of money this summer.

Club officials believe that they are in the driving seat to keep hold of their young star, with his existing deal in east London running till 2024, with an option of extending his stay for an additional 12 months.

Chelsea boss Tuchel Tuchel is a big fan of the midfielder, who is is a 'key target' for the Champions League winners this summer. Despite West Ham's firm stance over the sale of the central midfielder, it is believed that David Moyes' side value Rice at around £100 million.

Rice is 'interested' in listening to any offers submitted for him, and would be 'disappointed' if West Ham refuse to sanction a sale if a club puts a bid in the region of £60 million on the table.

However, it has emerged that Rice will not hand in a transfer request or try and force his way out of West Ham, as the Englishman holds his current employers in high regard.

West Ham are yet to receive an official bid for Rice, but it remains to be seen if they would be willing to cash in on him if a suitor offers an irrefutable amount of money, even a number close to their valuation of their man.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

