Report: West Ham United are Close to Signing Chelsea and Albania Striker Armando Broja

After months of speculation it looks like Armando Broja's Chelsea career is coming to an end as it appears that a permanent move to West Ham United is edging even closer.

The Albania international was part of the Chelsea side that are currentlyr on their pre-season tpur of the USA, however he asked to leave the camp and fly back to England in order to push for the move away.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal between the two clubs are at the final stages with Broja having already agreed personal terms with the Hammers.

Broja, 20, was on loan at fellow Premier League side Southampton last season and attracted much attention from many top flight clubs in Engand and abroad.

With the departure of Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, it seemed that there would be an opportunity for Broja to break into the Chelsea first team next season however the Albanian wanted more clarity on his future.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reiterated the point that he saw the young strikers future with the Blues and that he wasn't for sale.

Broja himself and his camp aren't interested in another loan move away from the club so a permanent transfer is the most likely option.

With talks at the final stages it is uderstood that the fee for the striker will be around £30 million with potential add-ons and/or a buy back clause. Following a good season, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly believes he can add another £20 million to his valuation.

