Report: West Ham United Plotting Late-Window Move for Chelsea's Armando Broja Amid Southampton Interest

West Ham United are plotting a move for Chelsea forward Armando Broja late on in the January transfer window despite Southampton wishing to keep him, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has impressed during his spell at Southampton, scoring five goals in 18 Premier League matches this season.

As per Football Insider, West Ham are lining up talks for Broja.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Hammers have turned their attention to the Blues loanee as they look for a striker.

The club are reportedly closely monitoring Broja this season and could test the water with a later move for the Albanian international.

The report continues to state that recruitment chief Rob Newman has 'been personally running the rule' over Broja, delivering a glowing report to West Ham's manager David Moyes.

Newman was in attendance at St Mary's as Broja scored in Southampton's 4-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Irons are set to test Chelsea with a bid late on in the January transfer window but it remains to be seen as to whether Broja would be willing to cut short his successful speell at Southampton.

West Ham are looking for a forward as they battle for a top four spot this season, relying heavily on Michail Antonio with no real back-up for the Jamaica international.

Chelsea have high hopes for Broja but it remains to be seen as to whether he will be in Thomas Tuchel's plans for next season or whether the Blues could be tempted into a sale.

