Report: West Ham United's Declan Rice 'Would Love' Chelsea Return

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice 'would love' to join Chelsea and complete a sensational return to the club, according to reports in England.

The 23-year-old was released by Chelsea's academy as a youngster and been heavily linked with a return ever since.

As per Mail Sport, Rice would 'would ideally love to return to Chelsea'.

imago1009312147h

Released as a 14 year old boy, Rice moved to West Ham where he went on to make a first team breakthrough and become one of the Premier League's stand-out midfielders.

This has led to huge interest from top clubs in the Premier League, with it believed that Rice would prioritise a move to Chelsea above all else.

With rumours intensifying, West Ham boss David Moyes confirmed any rumours about how much Rice's transfer value stands at.

Read More

imago1009337517h

"Maybe people don’t have enough to write about. That might be where that comes from, I don’t know," he said. "But look, I can’t do anything about what people write about Declan Rice.

"I can’t stop that, except say to them that you will need humongous money to get close. That’s what you would need to do. They can write all they like, but he’s here for certainly a few years.

"I said in the summer that I thought Declan Rice was £100million. That was the sales, that was cheap, that was your chance to get Declan Rice cheap."

Rice, has already turned down two contract extension offers with his current deal set to expire in June 2024, however West Ham do have the option to extend by a further year.

The midfielder wants to win trophies and play in the Champions League, and after West Ham's lack of backing in the January transfer market, David Moyes' side are ready for clubs to try to land their star man this summer.

