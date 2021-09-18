Report: West Ham Will Accept No Less Than 'Massive Offer' From Chelsea for Declan Rice

Chelsea have been told they must make a 'massive offer' if they want to have any chance of signing West Ham's Declan Rice, according to reports.

The England defensive midfielder is quickly becoming the face of the east London side, after several impressive performances throughout the 2020/21 season.

The 22-year-old was one of the most frequently mentioned names during this summer's transfer window, amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

As per the Guardian, it's 'unlikely' West Ham would be able to refuse a 'massive offer' if one came in for Rice.

Football London claim that figure to be of at least £100 million for the Hammers to consider letting go of the midfielder.

With the England international growing season upon season, Hammers boss David Moyes is very keen to hold on to Rice.

Following West Ham's Europa League 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday 16 September, Rice was heavily praised by his coach after he secured the club's second goal of the evening.

"The thing about it is his ability to surge away from people - the power and speed," said Moyes.

"It is a great trait and we would like him to use it more. He had a bit of a ribbing because he does not score enough goals.

"He's beginning to stand up and we will have another very good goalscoring midfield player."

With West Ham desperately eager to keep hold of the youngster, Chelsea instead opted to make a loan move for Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez this summer.

However, Rice has already made it clear that he wouldn't mind rejoining the club he left back in 2014, especially considering his close connection with fellow England-man Mason Mount.

