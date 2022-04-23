Skip to main content

Report: West Ham Will Not Sell Declan Rice This Summer Despite Interest From Chelsea

West Ham will not sell vice-captain Declan Rice this summer according to reports, despite interest from a number of clubs across the Premier League, including Chelsea.

The 23-year-old grew up in Chelsea's youth academy, before leaving at the age of 14 and moving to West Ham.

In recent seasons, Rice has attracted more and more interest from Premier League teams Chelsea and Manchester United, with Hammers manager David Moyes valuing him at over £150 million.

As Sky Sports reports, West Ham have said they will not be selling Rice this summer even if he fails to sign a new contract.

This comes following news that the youngster reportedly turned down his most recent contract offer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

"Declan Rice has turned down third contract offer at West Ham. There’s still no agreement - Rice has always been committed, but he’s now open to a move this summer," said the Italian journalist.

Earlier this month, 90min reported that Rice had told his club that he believed it was the right time to leave, with a number of reports suggesting that he wants to return to Chelsea.

On top of this, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is said to be a huge fan of the prospect of Declan Rice and Conor Gallagher in midfield together.

With Gallagher expected to return from his current loan at Crystal Palace at the end of the season so the prospect of Rice alongside him would excite both Chelsea and England fans alike.

