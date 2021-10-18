    • October 18, 2021
    Report: West Ham's Stance Over Declan Rice's Future Revealed Amid Chelsea Interest

    West Ham United's stance over Declan Rice has been revealed as Chelsea remain interested in signing the midfielder.

    The Blues face competition from Manchester City and Manchester United for the player but could be the frontrunner for his signature as he's a boyhood Chelsea fan.

    As per the Athletic, West Ham's stance has been revealed amid the interest from Thomas Tuchel's side.

    The report states that West Ham are aware of Rice's ambitions to win trophies and play Champions League football, which the Hammers cannot offer.

    Chelsea, on the other hand, won the competition last season and could give Rice first team football whilst challenging for trophies.

    However, West Ham still believe that they hold all the cards due to the number of years left on his deal, which is set to expire in 2024.

    The board also believe that if Rice departs, there will not be a huge uproar from fans.

    It was earlier reported that Rice is set for a final season at West Ham but could depart at the end of the season.

    West Ham had a valuation of around £100 million for Rice which is thought to be the reason why Chelsea were put off during the summer transfer window, instead opting to sign Saul Niguez on loan with an option to buy from Atletico Madrid.

    However, if their valuation decreases next summer, Chelsea will surely enter the fray for his signature.

