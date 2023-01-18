Report: Weston McKennie Awaiting A Bid From Chelsea

Weston McKennie has been linked with a move away from Juventus for some time now, and he reportedly would like a move to Chelsea.

Juventus are looking to offload some assets due to the financial situation inside the club and McKennie could be one of those. Tottenham have been heavily linked for a long time.

Chelsea have not been reported to have concrete interest in McKennie before now, but it could be an interesting deal considering they would like to bring in two midfielders in January.

Weston McKennie is reportedly waiting for a bid from Chelsea. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa due to the fact he is waiting on a bid from one of Chelsea, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund.

Tottenham have been linked for the longest and would be the most likely destination for the player if they were to make a move. Borussia Dortmund are another likely option.

Chelsea's priority in January for a midfielder is Moises Caicedo but they are in talks with a number of players alongside the Ecuadorian. Weston McKennie could be one of those.

A number of Premier League clubs have interest in Weston McKennie. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

McKennie has 2 years left on his deal and has a market value of around £20million. It could be a cheap deal Chelsea look to do, but there's nothing concrete at the moment.

Bournemouth also have interest in the American, and his next move will be something to watch for in the remainder of the January window.

Read More Chelsea Stories: