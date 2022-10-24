Report: Weston Mckennie Could Be A Target For Chelsea In January

Chelsea are targeting a midfielder in either January or the summer window, and the club have developed a list of players they believe can fit in very well at the club and bolster the midfield.

Mateo Kovacic carrying a knee injury and playing with it is a problem for Chelsea, and the club would like to ease the burden on the Croatian by signing another midfielder and not having him play every single game.

Weston Mckennie is tipped to leave Juventus in January, and Chelsea could be interested in the American.

Chelsea have an interest in Weston Mckennie. IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea could turn to Weston Mckennie as a player to bolster the midfield in the January transfer window. Mckennie's stock could rise in the World Cup, and Chelsea may look to make contact with Juventus before that happens.

Chelsea are not the only club interested in Mckennie, Tottenham Hotspur are interested, and director Fabio Paratici is keen on bringing Mckennie to the club having worked with him at Juventus.

A number of clubs are interested in Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie. IMAGO / Sportimage

Mckennie is one of many on the list for Chelsea, and other players include Moises Caicedo and Konrad Laimer. The club are certain they want to bring a midfielder into the club due to the current situation.

Mateo Kovacic and his injury is playing a big factor, and the club are keen to sort the situation out in the coming weeks.

