Report: What Chelsea Must do to Secure Jules Kounde Signing Ahead of Transfer Deadline

Sevilla director Monchi has told Chelsea what they must do to sign Jules Kounde ahead of Tuesday's transfer window deadline.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to London this summer.

As quoted by EldesMarque, the Sevilla sporting director has opened up on a potential move.

Sipa USA

"Kounde can leave before midnight if anybody pays his clause, then we can do nothing. He has the same chance to leave as all his teammates,” Monchi said.

The Spaniard continued: “The only offer from Chelsea for Kounde was last Wednesday at around 5pm for an amount we didn’t like. It was linked to Chelsea selling a player. It was a decent fee but it didn’t meet our criteria.

“We responded with a counter-offer which had a deadline of Friday, to allow us to be able to sign a replacement. They did not respond to that counter-offer before Friday. Kounde’s clause never went up to €90m. It has always been €80m.

“We all decided that it was best Jules didn’t travel to Elche. It’s normal for players to be affected by news of any kind. Last year he had the interest from City and now Chelsea this year.”

Previous reports broke the news that the Blues are set for a 'very busy' Deadline Day whilst Kounde is 'waiting nervously' as Chelsea wish to sign the defender before Tuesday's deadline.

It was reported that Chelsea had a fresh bid of €55 million rejected by Sevilla in recent days as the Blues were believed to have walked away after Sevilla raised their asking price by €15 million despite Chelsea thinking a fee had been agreed between the clubs.

There could be a late twist in the tale, seeing Kounde join the Blues late on Tuesday.

