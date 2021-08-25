Report: What Chelsea Need to do Before Making Saul Move

It has been revelaed what Chelsea must do before signing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a loan move to Stamford Bridge.

However, as per the Telegraph, Chelsea must first make room in their squad by offloading other midfielders.

It had been previously claimed by Fabrizio Romano that Chelsea had made an 'official bid' for the Spaniard. Talks have been ongoing with the Blues weighing up their interest, however a deal could hang on the futures of other members of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

This has been seen in Chelsea's pursuit for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, as Chelsea had to find a buyer for Kurt Zouma to free up space in the squad for the 22-year-old.

The Blues found West Ham for the French defender but a deal is currently hanging in the balance.

Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko were both metnioned as the Blues need to find clubs for the midfield pair, with Bakayoko likely to leave soon.

It was reported that the Chelsea man is waiting for the 'go ahead' from his club to finalise a loan move to AC Milan, which will include an option to buy.

Milan are set to pay Chelsea a loan fee of around €1.5 million, and the deal will include an option to buy which shouldn't exceed €10 million should they wish to exercise the clause next summer.

Barkley on the other hand is not attracting as much interest and it looks like he is more likely to depart on loan rather than find a permanent transfer following his return to Chelsea from a season at Aston Villa.

