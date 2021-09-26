Report: What Liverpool Offered Timo Werner Before Chelsea Move Revealed

Timo Werner refused a contract offer from Liverpol back in 2019 before signing for Chelsea a year later, according to reports in Germany.

The striker was heavily linked with a switch to Jurgen Klopp's side but ended up at Stamford Bridge.

As per Der Spiegel via Goal, Werner was in talks with Liverpool over a move in February 2019.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

However, the striker's agent pushed for his client to join Bayern Munich.

It was previously reported that the German had signed a pre-contract with the Bundesliga giants but Werner found out that the then-Bayern manager Niko Kovac and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic were 'not keen' on the player.

Werner told his agent to cancel the deal, after having previously rejected Liverpool to stay in Germany.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The report continues to state that Liverpool had offered Werner a salary of €12 million per year and a further €25m in bonuses.

However, with his agent pushing for a move to Bayern Munich, Werner rejected the offer.

He ended up not moving at all, signing a contract extension with the German club before departing for Chelsea a year later after an impressive season with RB Leipzig.

Werner didn't have the best goalscoring start to life at Chelsea but played a vital role as Thomas Tuchel's side lifted the Champions League trophy.

