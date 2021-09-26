September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: What Liverpool Offered Timo Werner Before Chelsea Move Revealed

Salary revealed.
Author:
Publish date:

Timo Werner refused a contract offer from Liverpol back in 2019 before signing for Chelsea a year later, according to reports in Germany.

The striker was heavily linked with a switch to Jurgen Klopp's side but ended up at Stamford Bridge.

As per Der Spiegel via Goal,  Werner was in talks with Liverpool over a move in February 2019.

sipa_35187775

However, the striker's agent pushed for his client to join Bayern Munich.

It was previously reported that the German had signed a pre-contract with the Bundesliga giants but Werner found out that the then-Bayern manager Niko Kovac and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic were 'not keen' on the player.

Werner told his agent to cancel the deal, after having previously rejected Liverpool to stay in Germany.

sipa_35188178 (1)

The report continues to state that Liverpool had offered Werner a salary of €12 million per year and a further €25m in bonuses.

However, with his agent pushing for a move to Bayern Munich, Werner rejected the offer.

He ended up not moving at all, signing a contract extension with the German club before departing for Chelsea a year later after an impressive season with RB Leipzig.

Werner didn't have the best goalscoring start to life at Chelsea but played a vital role as Thomas Tuchel's side lifted the Champions League trophy.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35197810
Transfer News

Report: What Liverpool Offered Timo Werner Before Chelsea Move Revealed

27 seconds ago
sipa_35256315
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Launch Bid for Federico Chiesa in Coming Months

18 minutes ago
sipa_35100410
Transfer News

Revealed: Why Achraf Hakimi Rejected Chelsea to Join PSG in the Summer

30 minutes ago
sipa_35236183
News

'We Have to Keep Working' - Cesar Azpilicueta Remains Optimistic After Defeat to Manchester City

44 minutes ago
sipa_35136014
Features/Opinions

Comment: No Need for Chelsea to Panic After Manchester City Loss

49 minutes ago
sipa_35256220
News

Revealed: Former Blue to Miss Juventus' Champions League Clash With Chelsea, Replacement Named

2 hours ago
sipa_35256326
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Paulo Dybala is Ruled Out of Juventus Clash

2 hours ago
sipa_35236183
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Delivers Honest Chelsea Verdict Following Manchester City Defeat

3 hours ago