Report: When Abraham Will Undergo His Roma Medical Ahead of Chelsea Departure

The departure is set to become official soon.

Tammy Abraham will fly to Rome on Sunday to undergo medical tests, sign the contract and complete his move to AS Roma. A deal will be announced in the next few days, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The striker did not feature in either the UEFA Super Cup Final or the Premier League opening fixture for Chelsea.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Abraham will fly to Rome on Sunday to complete his medical and make his move to AS Roma official.

The forward has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard last season and with the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, Abraham's future at the club looked uncertain.

It was reported that Abraham would take time to make a decision regarding his future but now he has made his mind up and agreed to move to Rome as AS Roma general manager Thiago Pinto has been in London to hold talks with Abraham in an attempt to convince the striker to move to the Serie A side.

The Serie A side will reportedly sign the forward for £34 million.

Tuchel previously discussed Abraham's future and admitted that a transfer was on the cards.

There was much interest in the Chelsea striker as Atalanta, West Ham, Arsenal also showed interest. But after Atalanta pulled out of a potential deal and Arsenal never made a bid, Abraham is set to link up with former Blue Jose Mourinho in Rome.

The Blues have inserted an €80 million buyback clause in the transfer which will be valid from June 2023, meaning that if Abraham sets the world alight in Italy, Chelsea have a fixed fee in place to bring him back to Stamford Bridge in the future.

