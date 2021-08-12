Report: When Chelsea Are Expected to Announce Romelu Lukaku Signing

Chelsea will announce the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in these next few hours, according to reports.

The 28-year-old was pictured holding a Chelsea shirt after completing his medical in Belgium on Monday, with the striker set to sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge, where he will earn where he will earn €12-13 million-per-year (£195,000-per-week after tax), which will make him the highest earner in west London.

It was suggested that though the Belgium international was happy at Inter, Lukaku's desire to return to Chelsea convinced the Italian club to cash in on their talisman, who is 'excited' to seal a move to the European Champions, seven years after he left the club to sign for Everton.

According to Sky Sports via Football Daily, Chelsea are expected to confirm the signing of Lukaku in these next few hours on Thursday, as the forward's registration wasn't completed in time to feature in the Blues' enthralling UEFA Super Cup victory over Villarreal on Wednesday evening.

It was anticipated that Lukaku would sign his contract after landing in London on Wednesday to complete a high-profile move to Stamford Bridge.

The striker is set to become the club's most expensive signing, a record previously held by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who signed for the Blues for £71.6 million from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

It has been reported recently that a final agreement for Lukaku was struck during call between members of the two clubs' boards that took place at 2:50 PM [UK] on Saturday.

Interestingly, Chelsea deliberately kept their final offer for Lukaku below the British-record £100 million spent by Manchester City to land Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

