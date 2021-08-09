Report: When Chelsea Could Announce Romelu Lukaku Transfer

Chelsea could announce the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan as soon as Monday night, according to reports.

The 28-year-old completed his medical with no issues in Belgium on Sunday ahead of his return to Stamford Bridge for a club-record fee of £97.5 million, as he is set to sign a five-year contract with the European champions in the next 24 hours.

Moreover, the Belgium international was pictured holding a Chelsea shirt after undergoing his medical, with sources stating that Lukaku is expected to arrive in London either on Monday evening or Tuesday morning to be confirmed as a Chelsea player.

According to Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, Lukaku will arrive in west London in the coming hours, and an official announcement confirming the transfer could be made by the club as early as Monday night.

It has been mentioned that the ex-West Bromwich Albion starlet will earn €12-13 million-per-year (£195,000-per-week after tax) at Chelsea, which will make him the highest earner in west London.

It was suggested that though he was happy at Inter, Lukaku's desire to return to Chelsea convinced the Italian club to cash in on their talisman, who is 'excited' to seal a move to the European Champions, seven years after he left the club to sign for Everton.

It remains to be seen if Lukaku can be registered in time to feature in Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday.

It has been reported recently that a final agreement for Lukaku was struck during call between members of the two clubs' boards that took place at 2:50 PM [UK] on Saturday.

The striker is set to become the club's most expensive signing, a record previously held by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who signed for the Blues for £71.6 million from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

