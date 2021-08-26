August 26, 2021
Report: When Chelsea Started Negotiating With Sevilla Over Jules Koundé Revealed

When did it all begin?
Chelsea first initiated contact with Sevilla over the possibility of landing Jules Koundé in July, according to reports.

The west Londoners needed to offload a few players before tabling an official bid for the 22-year-old, who is keen to move to Stamford Bridge after two seasons in the Spanish top-flight. With Kurt Zouma nearing a move to West Ham, Koundé is set to seal a late transfer to the European champions.

It was reported recently that the Blues are hopeful of completing a €50 million move for the France international as Zouma closes in on signing for the Hammers, with less than a week left before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Kounde cover 1

According to ABC Sevilla via Sport Witness, Chelsea had an initial offer worth €30-35 million for Koundé rejected by Sevilla in July, with there being previous claims that the Spanish side would hold out for the entirety of their defender's €90 million release clause.

Moreover, there were suggestions that a deal could be struck for a fee of €50 million plus add-ons, while it was also mentioned that Sevilla could demand a fee in the vicinity of €70-75 million for Koundé, who has three years left on his contract.

Interestingly, it has been claimed that Chelsea could still offer one of their fringe players as part of a player-plus-cash deal to secure the arrival of Koundé, who has been the Blues' top defensive target this summer.

Kounde 1

Zouma had previously been used as a makeweight in the deal for Koundé as the Blues reportedly had an offer knocked back by the Spanish club which was a cash offer plus Zouma - Sevilla just want a straight cash deal.

The La Liga club are getting their straight cash deal as Koundé is set to join the club in the next days. Thomas Tuchel will make his third signing of the summer following the acquisitons of Marcus Bettinelli and Romelu Lukaku.

