Report: When Gilmour is Expected to Take Norwich Medical And Complete Loan Move

Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is expected to complete his loan move to Premier League Norwich City and could undergo a medical later this week.

Reports have confirmed that Gilmour will spend to 2021-22 season on loan at the Canaries.

As per Sky Sports, the Scotland international is expected to undergo a medical following his COVID-19 quarantine later this week.

The midfielder only made 11 appearances for Chelsea last season Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Gilmour tested positive for COVID-19 whilst at the European Championships with Scotland and will end his 10-day isolation period on Thursday.

It is thought that the move will happen fairly quickly once Gilmour is allowed to travel for a medical.

What did Mateo Kovacic say about Billy Gilmour?

Speaking at Euro 2020, Kovacic said: “Billy’s qualities cannot be brought into question,

“He is still a young player but he has played a lot of good matches for Chelsea and for his national team.

“He is definitely going to be an important player for Chelsea in the near future.

“I don't give him too much advice but we do talk a lot. I have seen Billy's abilities from the first time he started training with the first team. He can become a really excellent player so it is up to him to work hard and to get better with each day. I am sure that, with his personality, he is going to do that.”

What Thomas Tuchel said about Billy Gilmour

Speaking after Chelsea's match against Arsenal earlier in the season, Tuchel discussed Gilmour's Chelsea performances and future at the club.

He said: "For Billy's situation, we will talk after the season. Right now he is here and is doing his job. It's clear it's very hard for him because we lacked today N'Golo and Mateo Kovacic in midfield and they are huge for us. It's not fair to this all on his shoulders but he did a fantastic match at [Man City] and an absolutely ok match today. He was certainly not the problem."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube