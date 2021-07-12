Report: Olivier Giroud to Complete AC Milan Move Today

Olivier Giroud is expected to complete his move to Serie A side AC Milan in the coming days, according to reports.

The forward has been linked with a move to the San Siro for months and could finally be announced as an AC Milan player as soon as today.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, the striker is expected to complete his move as early as today.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kinsella continues to report that the forward is having his medical in Milan before signing his new contract with the Serie A club.

The striker bagged 11 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions for the west Londoners last season.

This transfer will no longer see Giroud leave as a free agent but Chelsea will receive a small fee for the French international.

Haaland has been linked to Chelsea as they offload Giroud (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea are looking to bring in a new striker, having been heavily linked with Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

However, Borussia Dortmund are seeking a fee of €150 million for Haaland, leading the Blues to consider alternative targets Gerard Moreno and Robert Lewandowski.

Giroud's departure before the beginning of pre-season will free up space for Chelsea to sign a new striker, with Tammy Abraham also set to leave the club.

Following France's Euro 2020 exit at the hands of Switzerland in the Round of 16 on Giroud's sole focus will be on signing for Milan ahead of their pre-season training.

The 34-year-old will join up with former Chelsea teammate Fikayo Tomori at AC Milan and the Milan club are also interested in bringing in Tiemoue Bakayoko and Hakim Ziyech this summer.

