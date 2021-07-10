Report: When Olivier Giroud is Set to Complete his Medicals at AC Milan and Permanent Transfer

Olivier Giroud will complete a move from Chelsea to AC Milan next week as the player is set for his medicals, according to reports.

The 34-year-old is expected to join the Italians despite signing a new one-year contract with the Blues last month.

As per Calcio Mercato via Sempre Milan, Giroud will fly to Milan to complete his medicals on 'either Monday or Tuesday' ahead of his move.

Giroud is currently on holiday following an early Euro 2020 exit with France (Photo by Julien Poupart/Abaca/Sipa USA)

As per reports, Giroud has agreed a two-year contract with the Rossoneri and Milan will pay Chelsea an upfront fee of €1 million with a €1 million add-on bonus.

Milan had been hoping to sign Giroud on a free transfer but Chelsea have managed to secure a fee, for their forward due to the clause triggered to extend his contract back in April.

During his time at the club, Giroud won the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League - an impressive signing after the Blues managed to acquire him from Arsenal back in January 2018 for £18 million.

The striker was an impressive signing for Chelsea (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea will now turn their focus on bringing in a striker to replace Giroud, with Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old Erling Haaland strongly linked with the Blues.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

