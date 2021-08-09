Report: When Romelu Lukaku is Expected to Arrive in London to Seal Chelsea Return

Romelu Lukaku is expected to arrive in London on Tuesday ahead of the confirmation of his £97.5 million move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, according to reports.

An official announcement from the club could come as early as Monday evening, with the 28-year-old set to to sign a five-year contract with the European champions.

It has been mentioned that the ex-West Bromwich Albion starlet will earn €12-13 million-per-year (£195,000-per-week after tax) at Chelsea, which will make him the highest earner in west London.

As reported by Paul Brown, Lukaku is expected to complete the rest of his medical after he arrives in London on Tuesday, after the Belgium international was pictured holding a Chelsea shirt after completing the first part of his medical on Monday.

It has further been stated that the striker will not be involved his Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup tie against Villarreal on Wednesday evening, but the transfer will be announced by the Blues this week.

It has been reported recently that a final agreement for Lukaku was struck during call between members of the two clubs' boards that took place at 2:50 PM [UK] on Saturday.

It was suggested that though he was happy at Inter, Lukaku's desire to return to Chelsea convinced the Italian club to cash in on their talisman, who is 'excited' to seal a move to the European Champions, seven years after he left the club to sign for Everton.

The striker is set to become the club's most expensive signing, a record previously held by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who signed for the Blues for £71.6 million from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

