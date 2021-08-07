Report: When Romelu Lukaku is Expected to Be Announced As a Chelsea Player Revealed

Chelsea are expected to announce the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan at the beginning of next week, according to reports.

It has emerged that the Serie A champions have accepted a bid from the west London outfit for their star striker, who registered 30 goals and 10 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions last season.

The 28-year-old is nearing a return to Stamford Bridge ahead of the new campaign, after requesting to be left out of the matchday squad in his current side's friendly against Parma on Sunday to complete a move to west London.

Sipa USA

As per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, a deal worth €115 million (£97.5 million) has been agreed upon in principle by the two clubs for Lukaku, who is expected to be officially confirmed as a Chelsea player on either Monday or Tuesday.

Additionally, a small part of the club-record fee is tied up in add-ons, with Chelsea and Inter finalising the deal over the weekend, as per multiple sources.

It was suggested that Chelsea are hoping a conclude a deal for Lukaku in the coming days, with the club waiting to strike a total agreement with Inter over the structure of the fee.

Sipa USA

It might be worth noting that Chelsea were ready to close a deal for Lukaku before the end of the week, with there being hopes of the Anderlecht academy graduate being available for the Blues' UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday.

After agreeing personal terms with the Blues, whom he left to sign for Everton in 2014, the Belgium international is expected to complete a high-profile switch to Stamford Bridge on a reported five-year contract.

It has further been said that the Inter Milan hierarchy will hold crunch talks with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia on Saturday to finalise a deal, whose details can be found here.

Lukaku has expressed his desire to join the Champions League winners, with the striker is expected to earn £212,000-per-week, as per recent reports.

Photo by Alexander Demianchuk/TASS/Sipa USA

What has been said about the deal?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn to links of Lukaku's return, saying: "I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad.

"He's a fantastic player, but he's an Inter player, and I will not talk about him in this situation."

Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello confirmed earlier this week that his client's future will be decided soon, saying: "You'll be able to listen to our reasons soon, however this turns out."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube