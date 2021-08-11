Report: When Romelu Lukaku Will Sign His Chelsea Contract

Romelu Lukaku will sign his Chelsea contract on Wednesday after flying to London from France, according to reports.

The striker is set to officially complete his return to Chelsea after leaving the club back in 2014.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lukaku will sign his contract 'in the next hours' on Wednesday evening.

Romano previously reported that Lukaku would fly from France to London on Wednesday as he completes his move.

The forward is set to join Chelsea for a reported £97.5 million which will make him the most expensive signing at the club. He will sign a five-year deal in west London worth in excess of £200,000-a-week.

The deal has been delayed as Inter Milan searched for a replacement. The Italians have now all but sealed the signing of Edin Dzeko from Roma, allowing Lukaku to join Chelsea officially.

Lukaku did not sign in time for Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal but should be in line to feature in the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

The 28-year-old will sign a five-year contract on his return to Chelsea seven years on from his exit.

