Report: Why Chelsea Could Benefit From Signing Jules Koundé in January

Jules Koundé will be able to feature in the Champions League if he swaps Sevilla for Chelsea in January, according to reports.

The Blues believed they had struck a verbal agreement with the La Liga outfit over a fee for the defender, which is believed to be around €50 million plus add-ons.

However, Sevilla turned around and demanded an additional amount worth €15 million following Kurt Zouma's switch to West Ham, which made the European champions back out of a deal and pursue other targets.

According to CBS Sports via Here We Go Podcast, Koundé will be able to play in the Champions League if he does manage to move to west London in the January transfer window.

It has been reported recently that a deal for the centre-back will still be discussed between Chelsea and Sevilla in the coming months.

Chelsea were left 'bemused' with Sevilla's approach to negotiations after Julen Lopetegui's increased their demands by asking for the entirety of their star defender's €80 million release clause.

(Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA)

Despite selling Zouma to West Ham, the Blues decided against adding Koundé to their ranks with discussions lasting until the very end of the summer transfer window.

With the west Londoners failing to reach an agreement with Sevilla over a transfer fee for the France international, a move fell apart despite reports suggesting that Koundé has agreed personal terms with Chelsea since July.

The potential signing of Koundé had been discussed among Tuchel and the club's senior players, but Chelsea did not raise their offer for the Frenchman this summer.

It has been stated previously that the Blues will reassess the situation in January after failing to seal a move for Koundé, who will spend a third season in the Spanish top-flight.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram