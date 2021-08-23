Report: Why Chelsea Could Block Ethan Ampadu & Ruben Loftus-Cheek Loan Moves This Summer

Chelsea could refuse to sanction loan moves for Ethan Ampadu and Ruben Loftus-Cheek before the end of the month, according to reports.

The Blues need to offload a few players to trim their wage budget and make space in the squad before announcing fresh arrivals following the capture of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

Sevilla defender Jules Koundé is a priority target for the west Londoners with just over a week left before the transfer window shuts, and Chelsea are reportedly in direct contact with the Spanish side with a concrete offer set to be made in the coming days.

According to Goal, Chelsea have decided against loaning out either of Ampadu or Loftus-Cheek, with the club set to use the duo as backup options in the middle of the park for the 2021/22 campaign.

It has been reported that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel seemed to be content with the current set of midfielder options at his disposal, which include N'Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovačić and Jorginho - all three of whom enjoyed stellar campaigns for the European champions last term.

Hence why, the five-time Premier League options didn't add a central midfielder to their ranks this summer, despite being linked with West Ham's Declan Rice, Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni and Rennes's Eduardo Camavinga.

Despite impressing over the course of the previous campaign, Ampadu and Loftus-Cheek both suffered relegation from the English top-flight with Fulham and Sheffield United respectively.

The pair returned to pre-season training at Cobham early during the summer, and while Chelsea loaned out several fringe players ahead of the new season, the English midfielders are set to stay put at Stamford Bridge.

