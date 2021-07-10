Report: Why Chelsea Hold Advantage Over Spurs in Race for €80M Defender Kounde

Chelsea hold an advantage over London rivals Tottenham in the race for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to report.

The Blues have recently been linked with the French defender as Kurt Zouma looks to head for a Stamford Bridge exit.

As per AS, via Sport Witness. Chelsea could hold the upper hand in the race for the defender.

The French international could depart Sevilla this summer (Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA)

Kounde has a €80 million release clause in Spain and it is believed that a bid of €70 million would be enough to secure his services this summer.

Tottenham are an option for the player, but the 22-year-old does not wish to join the north London club as they are not playing in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea on the other hand have just won the competition and will be looking to retain the title next season under Thomas Tuchel.

The only other option for Kounde is reportedly Manchester United, however their main priority for defence is Raphael Varane of Real Madrid.

If Tuchel's side make an offer for him , expect the transfer to happen.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube