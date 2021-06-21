Report: Why Chelsea Have Been Given Boost in Erling Haaland Pursuit

Chelsea look to have one less hurdle to jump over in their pursuit of Erling Haaland, according to reports.

Haaland is Chelsea's priority this summer as Thomas Tuchel eyes a new centre-forward to boost their hopes of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

But they are set to face competition with Manchester City also linked. However, Borussia Dortmund are reluctant to sell their star man this summer ahead of his £68 million release clause becoming active next summer.

However, Chelsea's run for Haaland appears to have just got slightly easier following Manchester City's latest move.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola's side have lodged an official proposal to Tottenham for Harry Kane who has also been linked with Chelsea.

City have made a £100 million bid along with a guarantee of including players as part of a deal to take Kane to the Etihad.

Even though Spurs have 'no intention' of letting Kane go, who also wants to leave the club., this is showing City's move and it's clear they want Kane.

It could leave Chelsea with less competition to sign Haaland, especially this summer, and now all the Blues need to do is test the waters with Dortmund with an opening bid after making initial moves to see if a deal can be struck.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

