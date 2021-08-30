Report: Why Chelsea Have 'Halted' Their Move for Sevilla's Jules Kounde This Summer

Chelsea have put the brakes on signing Jules Kounde this summer from Sevilla and it has been revealed why, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was a strong target for Thomas Tuchel and the Blues this summer. They wanted to add to their already strong back line and Kounde was targeted as the man they wanted to bring to west London.

But the deal was only able to be completed if Kurt Zouma, or another centre-back left the club this summer - that happened. Zouma's departure to West Ham was confirmed on Saturday.

It gave Chelsea the green light to make their final move for Kounde but it's likely the Frenchman won't be making the switch to England after the Blues backed out due to a change in stance from Sevilla.

What's happened and why have Chelsea called off the pursuit?

As per the Athletic, Chelsea have halted their pursuit after Sevilla changed their demands for Kounde.

Chelsea thought they had a verbal agreement with the Spanish side over a fee, believed to be around €50 million plus add-ons. But they have turned around and asked for an extra €15 million due to Zouma being sold.

The arrival of Kounde had been discussed among Tuchel and some of the senior players, but now they have U-turned and won't increase their offer. They will walk away and reassess the situation in January should Kounde not join this summer which is looking increasingly likely.

What's next?

Chelsea will stick with their current options at the club, consisting of: Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and also Trevoh Chalobah who broke into the first-team setup this summer.

With the window closing at 11pm (UK) on Tuesday night, time is running out for Chelsea to bring in another new name before the window shuts.

