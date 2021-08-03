Report: Why Chelsea Haven't Made Declan Rice Bid This Summer

It has been revealed as to why the Blues haven't bid.

Chelsea have not made a bid for Declan Rice because of his £100 million valuation, according to reports.

The Blues have previously been linked with the 22-year-old, who has rejected two contract extension offers from the Hammers.

According to Matt Law, West Ham’s £100M valuation of the midfielder has prevented Chelsea from making an official bid for the midfielder. Both clubs are aware the price for Rice will drop next summer.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea and manager Thomas Tuchel have a 'strong interest' in signing Rice this summer following an impressive Euro 2020 campaign.

Rice is valued by West Ham at £100 million, and manager David Moyes insisted towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign that it would take 'Bank of England' money to prize Rice away from West Ham.

"If somebody then turns up and offers you a bundle-load of cash then that’s a club decision, but if you sign a five-year deal anywhere… if you sign a five-year deal with your company then you know you’re probably there for five years, it’s no different for football players unless somebody comes along and poaches you.

"My plan is, you know what I think of Declan, I think he is a future captain of West Ham going forward. When Mark Noble comes to an end then hopefully it will be Declan Rice, so we’ve no intention of letting him go. If it does come it will need to be the Bank of England money."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea could be set to move for a midfielder this summer, having allowed Billy Gilmour to leave the club on loan to Norwich City for the upcoming season and AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked.

Conor Gallagher has also departed Chelsea, joining Crystal Palace on loan and with rumours surrounding Ruben Loftus-Cheek's future at the club, Rice could be a target.

However, it is unlikely Chelsea will make a move for Rice this summer as the club are aware that his price will as he completes another year on his contract.

Rice has two years left, with an option of a third, on his deal in east London.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube