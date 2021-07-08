Report: Kenedy Will Not Join up With The Blues for Pre-Season Amid Flamengo Interest

The Brazillian is set for a move away.

Chelsea's Kenedy will not join up with the Chelsea squad and have the chance to impress manager Thomas Tuchel this summer, according to reports.

The Brazilian has been linked with yet another loan move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

As per Extra, via Sport Witness, the player has stayed in Rio de Janeiro rather than returning for pre-season.

(Photo by Miguel Angel Molina/Sipa USA)

Kenedy is attracting interest from Flamengo in his native Brazil but his agents believe that Chelsea will evaluate other scenarios before approving a loan move to the club.

The Brazilian club reportedly do not wish to pay a fee for Kenedy's loan move and will only be willing to pay part of his salary, as well as the deal including an option to buy the player.

The versatile midfielder, who can operate as a left-back, hasn't featured for Chelsea since 2018, and would like return to his home country this summer on a permanent basis.

What has been said about Kenedy?

Flamengo Director Bruno Spindel opened up regarding a move for the winger.

"Kenedy is a very interesting athlete. Flamengo are talking. It’s also very difficult, he’s from Chelsea, he’s an interesting player who’s had a great season." he said.

He added: "It’s a very difficult negotiation, an athlete who was transferred for a very high fee [around £6 million] to Chelsea.

"We’d like to have him, but again, even because of the financial situation, the value of the Euro, everything that happened, we see it as a difficult situation."

