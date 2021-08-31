Report: Why Chelsea Pulled Out of Jules Kounde Transfer

Chelsea pulled out of talks over signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde on transfer Deadline Day and the reason why has been revealed, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with the Blues all summer but will not make a switch to Stamford Bridge.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea pulled out of the deal as they deemed the signing 'too expensive'.

(Photo by Francis Gonzalez / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Kinsella continued to say that much like Chelsea's proposed deal for Achraf Hakimi earlier in the window, Kounde was deemed too expensive for the Blues

It was reported that Chelsea had a fresh bid of €55 million rejected by Sevilla in recent days but the Blues were believed to have walked away after Sevilla raised their asking price by €15 million despite Chelsea thinking a fee had been agreed between the clubs.

Whilst the defender wanted the move, Chelsea were not willing to pay above the odds as Sevilla demanded his €80 million release clause be met.

Thomas Tuchel is happy with his Chelsea squad without Kounde, despite selling Kurt Zouma to free up space in defence.

The German instead opted to sign a midfielder and Saul Niguez joins the Blues on a season-long loan move from Atletico Madrid.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will go back in for Kounde in January and try to negotiate a smaller fee with Sevilla, or whether the relationship between the two clubs has been damaged.

