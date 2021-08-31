August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Why Chelsea Pulled Out of Jules Kounde Transfer

More unrealistic demands.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea pulled out of talks over signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde on transfer Deadline Day and the reason why has been revealed, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with the Blues all summer but will not make a switch to Stamford Bridge.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea pulled out of the deal as they deemed the signing 'too expensive'.

sipa_34607417 (1)

Kinsella continued to say that much like Chelsea's proposed deal for Achraf Hakimi earlier in the window, Kounde was deemed too expensive for the Blues

It was reported that Chelsea had a fresh bid of €55 million rejected by Sevilla in recent days but the Blues were believed to have walked away after Sevilla raised their asking price by €15 million despite Chelsea thinking a fee had been agreed between the clubs.

Whilst the defender wanted the move, Chelsea were not willing to pay above the odds as Sevilla demanded his 80 million release clause be met.

Monchi on Kounde

Thomas Tuchel is happy with his Chelsea squad without Kounde, despite selling Kurt Zouma to free up space in defence.

The German instead opted to sign a midfielder and Saul Niguez joins the Blues on a season-long loan move from Atletico Madrid.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will go back in for Kounde in January and try to negotiate a smaller fee with Sevilla, or whether the relationship between the two clubs has been damaged.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34701032 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Why Chelsea Pulled Out of Jules Kounde Transfer

1004482949
Transfer News

Report: Ross Barkley to Burnley 'Not Happening' on Deadline Day

skysports-deadline-day-football_4007085
Transfer News

Deadline Day Live: The Latest Chelsea Transfer News - Blues Close in on Saul Niguez, Kounde Deal Off

sipa_34701032
Transfer News

Report: 'No Chance' of Jules Kounde to Chelsea on Deadline Day

1000737906
Transfer News

Report: Tino Anjorin Latest: Medical Set, Option to Buy & Buy Back Clause Revealed

47985154
Transfer News

Official: Ethan Ampadu Joins Venezia on Season-Long Loan

sipa_34781087
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree €5M Loan Deal to Sign Saul Niguez

sipa_34678599
Transfer News

Why Pablo Sarabia’s Latest Decision Could Seal Saul’s Move to Chelsea