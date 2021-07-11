Report: Why Chelsea Think They Have Edge in Negotiations in Erling Haaland Pursuit

Chelsea's hopes of landing Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland in the summer have been handed a boost, according to reports.

The west Londoners have been leading the race to sign the Norwegian forward and after securing Champions League glory, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to bolster in search of domestic glory next term.

The 20-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in world football, and is reportedly on top of Tuchel's wishlist ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

According to the Sunday World, club officials at Stamford Bridge reckon that they could potentially be the only side able to afford the former Red Bull Salzburg man this summer, which could give them an upper hand in the race for Haaland's signature.

The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been keeping tabs on the forward, whose current contract at the Signal Iduna Park has a release clause worth €75million that will become active in 2022.

Since the turn of year, Dortmund have maintained that Haaland will not be sold this summer, but that hasn't stopped members of his entourage from meeting with some of Europe's elite clubs in recent months.

It has further been stated that though talks are yet to be held between the two clubs, Chelsea feel that they a financial advantage over other suitors in the post-pandemic transfer market and club insiders believe that Dortmund could be tempted to cash in on their talisman if an offer in the region of €120 million is put on the table.

The Bundesliga giants are determined to keep hold of their most prised asset past the summer, and after sanctioning the sale of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, it remains to be seen if Dortmund would allow one of Europe's best and most lethal finishers depart the club too.

The Leeds-born striker registered 41 goals and 12 assists in 41 outings across all competitions for Dortmund last season, and with Chelsea looking to kick off from their European success, Haaland has emerged as a top target for the Premier League outfit alongside West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

