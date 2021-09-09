Report: Why Chelsea Were Puzzled By Sevilla Following Failed Jules Koundé Pursuit

Chelsea were left confused by Sevilla after their failed attempt at landing Jules Koundé this summer, according to reports.

The Blues believed they had struck a verbal agreement with the La Liga outfit over a fee for the defender, which is believed to be around €50 million plus add-ons.

However, Sevilla turned around and demanded an additional amount worth €15 million following Kurt Zouma's switch to West Ham, which made the European champions back out of a deal and pursue other targets.

According to ESPN, Chelsea were left 'bemused' with Sevilla's approach to negotiations after Julen Lopetegui's increased their demands by asking for the entirety of their star defender's €80 million release clause.

Despite selling Zouma to West Ham, the Blues decided against adding Koundé to their ranks with discussions lasting until the very end of the summer transfer window.

With the west Londoners failing to reach an agreement with Sevilla over a transfer fee for the France international, a move fell apart despite reports suggesting that Koundé has agreed personal terms with Chelsea since July.

Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

The potential signing of Koundé had been discussed among Tuchel and the club's senior players, but Chelsea did not raise their offer for the Frenchman this summer.

It has been stated previously that the Blues will reassess the situation in January after failing to seal a move for Koundé, who will spend a third season in the Spanish top-flight.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube