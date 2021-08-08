Report: Why Inter Milan Changed Stance Towards Romelu Lukaku Sale to Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku's desire to return to Chelsea played a key role in his imminent switch to Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea, where he will earn €12-13 million-per-year (£195,000-per-week after tax), which will make him the highest earner at Stamford Bridge, after Inter accepted an offer worth £97.5 million for the ex-Manchester United star.

It is worth noting that Inter has no intention of selling their talisman, as they rejected an initial offer made by the European champions for Lukaku, which included €100 million (£84.8 million) and Marcos Alonso, with the striker having three years left on his existing contract at the San Siro.

However, Lukaku's desire to return to the west London side convinced the Italian club to cash in on the Belgium international, who is 'excited' to seal a move to Chelsea seven years after he left the club to sign for Everton, according to ESPN.

The forward is scheduled to undergo his Chelsea medical on Sunday in Belgium before flying to London to complete his transfer to Stamford Bridge, which will make him the club's most expensive signing, a record previously held by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who signed for the Blues for £71.6 million from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

Interestingly, Chelsea deliberately kept their final offer for Lukaku below the British-record £100 million spent by Manchester City to land Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

It has been reported recently that a final agreement for Lukaku was struck during call between members of the two clubs' boards that took place at 2:50 PM [UK] on Saturday.

Furthermore, the Anderlecht academy graduate requested to be left out of the matchday squad in his current side's friendly against Parma on Sunday to complete a move to west London.

Chelsea are expected a conclude a deal for the Belgium international over the weekend, with the club waiting to strike a total agreement with Inter over the structure of the fee, following which the striker will be announced as a Chelsea player on either Monday or Tuesday.

