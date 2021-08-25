Report: Why Kurt Zouma's West Ham Move is Being Held up Amid Agent Fiasco

The move is hanging in the balance.

Kurt Zouma's potential move to West Ham United from Chelsea is hanging in the balance as the Blues look to offload the defender and bring in Jules Kounde.

It was earlier reported that the proposed £25 million transfer was 'called off', however recent reports have claimed that the deal is 'back on' and 'ready to go'.

The reason for the deal being held up has now been revealed.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Duncan Wright of the Sun reported that 'late shenanigans with agents have complicated things' whilst Dharmesh Sheth from Sky Sports revealed that talks are continuing but the deal is 'problematic and complicated'.

Sheth continued to sreport that 'personal terms and the structure of the deal are a big issue' but all parties remain hopeful of securing the transfer.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that there were issues with Zouma's agents and that Chelsea are waiting for this to be resolved to proceed in a move for Kounde from Sevilla.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

The Blues are set to sign the 22-year-old defender from the La Liga club in a £43 million deal but the fiasco surrounding Zouma's exit is causing complications in teh matter.

It remains to be seen as to whether a deal can be reached for the Chelsea defender but expect a few more twists and turns in the transfer saga.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube