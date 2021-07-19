Report: Why Lewis Bate is Unlikely to Make Summer Switch to Liverpool

The reason why Lewis Bate is unlikely to join Liverpool this summer has been revealed, according to a new report.

The 18-year-old's contract at Chelsea expires next summer and he is yet to sign a new deal. Bate is also unlikely to pen a new contract in west London.

Chelsea are becoming 'worried' over the situation with other promising Academy stars also running down their deals and rejecting fresh terms.

Bate was put into training with the U16s as the contract impasse continued.

Liverpool, West Ham, Leeds United and Southampton have been credited with interest, but Nizaar Kinsella has confirmed why it is unlikely Bate would make the switch to Anfield.

Confirming on Monday on Twitter, Kinsella wrote: "Liverpool are one of the clubs that have approached Lewis Bate but he prefers to have a quick pathway to first team football rather than just sign up to another top academy."

Leeds, who are one of the clubs interested, have seen several of their players followed by Bate which has sparked speculation that he's on his way to Elland Road.

But Kinsella added no decision has been made on Bate's next destination and Leeds are just one of the teams interested.

The Athletic have added that Bate has no interest in signing a new deal after Chelsea offered a 'good offer' to the teenager to extend his current deal.

Bate isn't convinced by Chelsea's reassurances that he will be in and around the first-team, and wants to join a club with a clear pathway to the first-team.

All roads are heading to an exit. It now appears it's a matter of when, and not if.

