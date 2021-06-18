Report: Why PSG Could Beat Chelsea in Race for Achraf Hakimi

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in the race for Achraf Hakimi as the Inter Milan man would prefer a move to Paris this summer, according to reports.

Hakimi is expected to leave this summer with Inter needing to raise funds to ease their financial struggles, and the 22-year-old's agent has even confirmed Hakimi is set to leave.

Despite previous reports stating that Chelsea were in 'pole position' for the Moroccan, the Blues have suffered a huge blow in their pursuit for the winger.

Chelsea were confident of landing Hakimi following positive talks with Inter Milan Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

As per Mohamed Bouhafsi, Chelsea are ready to offer €80 million for Hakimi while PSG could offer €70 million including bonuses. However, the Inter Milan star has a 'will' to go to Paris, which could 'tip the scales'.

This would be a big disappointment for both Chelsea and Inter Milan as Inter manager Inzaghi has interest in Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso, who could be used in the deal.

What has Hakimi's agent said?

Alejandro Camano said: “The only one who is going to leave Inter for now is Hakimi, who is also representing him."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

