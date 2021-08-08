Report: Why Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Move is Being Delayed

Romelu Lukaku's transfer to Chelsea from Inter Milan is being delayed until a replacement has been lined up for the Belgian, according to reports in Italy.

The striker is set to join the Blues as Thomas Tuchel adds his second signing of the window.

As per Corriere dello Sport via Sempre Inter, the Inter Milan chairman Steven Zhang has signed off on a deal to sell Lukaku but the move will not be made official until the Italians have a replacement lined up.

The report continues to state that the two clubs are 'processing and exchanging' paperwork. The move is expected to be completed shortly despite Inter delaying making the sale official.

The Italians are wary of the backlash they will face if they announce the departure of Lukaku without lining up a replacement and Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has been made aware of this.

Inter have accepted a bid worth £97.5 million for the 28-year-old who will join the Blues next week ahead of the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

Inter have lined up Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata as the Lukaku deal could trigger a transfer domino effect.

If Inter sign Zapata, Atalanta will make a move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham as Lukaku joins the Londoners. as Atalanta have scheduled a meeting with Chelsea to discuss the transfer of Abraham.

Chelsea will be hoping that Inter can secure a replacement quickly so that they can have their man ready for the Premier League season.

