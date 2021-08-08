Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Why Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Move is Being Delayed

Inter are delaying the move.
Author:
Publish date:

Romelu Lukaku's transfer to Chelsea from Inter Milan is being delayed until a replacement has been lined up for the Belgian, according to reports in Italy.

The striker is set to join the Blues as Thomas Tuchel adds his second signing of the window.

As per Corriere dello Sport via Sempre Inter,  the Inter Milan chairman Steven Zhang has signed off on a deal to sell Lukaku but the move will not be made official until the Italians have a replacement lined up.

sipa_33488401 (1)

The report continues to state that the two clubs are 'processing and exchanging' paperwork. The move is expected to be completed shortly despite Inter delaying making the sale official.

The Italians are wary of the backlash they will face if they announce the departure of Lukaku without lining up a replacement and Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has been made aware of this.

Inter have accepted a bid worth £97.5 million for the 28-year-old who will join the Blues next week ahead of the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

sipa_31885825

Inter have lined up Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata as the Lukaku deal could trigger a transfer domino effect.

If Inter sign Zapata, Atalanta will make a move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham as Lukaku joins the Londoners. as Atalanta have scheduled a meeting with Chelsea to discuss the transfer of Abraham.

Chelsea will be hoping that Inter can secure a replacement quickly so that they can have their man ready for the Premier League season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Rice laughing
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice Accepts West Ham Fate Amid Chelsea Links

Tammy confused
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Are 'Pushing Hard' to Sign Chelsea's Tammy Abraham Amid Atalanta Interest

sipa_33488407
Transfer News

Report: Why Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Move is Being Delayed

UCL
News

'We Want to Win More' - Chelsea Star Kai Havertz Aiming to Kick On From Champions League Glory

sipa_31756595
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku’s Chelsea Medical Delayed Ahead of Club-Record Transfer

1004567732 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Let Trevoh Chalobah Leave on Season-Long Loan Following Impressive Pre-Season

1004494385 (1)
News

Christian Pulisic Responds to Pre-Season Holiday Criticism

sipa_33393091
Transfer News

Report: Lionel Messi Set to Undergo PSG Medical Amid Chelsea Interest