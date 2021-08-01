Report: Why Sevilla Left Jules Kounde on Bench vs AS Roma Amid Chelsea Links

He appears to be on the verge of joining Chelsea.

Sevilla left Chelsea target Jules Kounde of out their squad against AS Roma in pre-season to avoid any risk ahead of his proposed switch to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports.

Kounde has been heavily linked with a move to west London but a deal is yet to be agreed between the two clubs. Kurt Zouma and Emerson Palmieri have both been offered as part of the negotiations, with the latter reportedly rejected by the Spanish club. While Zouma is thought to prefer to stay in England.

Sevilla are looking for a fee of in the region of £68 million for. the 22-year-old this summer, but Chelsea remain short of their valuation for the Frenchman.

They played a friendly against AS Roma at the weekend and Kounde was left on the bench, and

As per Eldesmarque in Spain, Kounde was left unused because Sevilla don't 'want to risk anything' ahead of their 'most important operation' in their history.

With his continued absence in the side, it's reported 'everything indicates' that a deal will be agreed and Kounde will become a Chelsea player this summer.

Despite Zouma's reluctance to be part of a deal, it won't put Chelsea and Roman Abramovich off securing a deal for Kounde. The Blues will go ahead with a move and will pay 'hard cash' to land the central defender should no players head the opposite way to Spain as part of a deal.

