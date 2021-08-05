Report: Why Thomas Tuchel is a 'Significant Factor' in Romelu Lukaku Move From Inter Milan

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku and is a 'significant factor' in the Belgian wanting to move to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports.

The Blues are set to make an improved bid for Lukaku, who wants to move back to Chelsea this summer.

According to The Athletic, the presence of Tuchel has been a significant factor in the Belgian wishin to return to Chelsea.

Lukaku is on the verge of returning to west London this summer with a new bid in excess of £100 million expected to be made soon by Chelsea.

It has been reported that Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Lukaku over a five-year contract and now all that is left is for the clubs to agree a transfer fee.

Lukaku met with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta to discuss the situation and resolve his future, where he told the club that he wanted to return to London where he has 'unfinished business' at Stamford Bridge.

Sipa USA

The forward's change of heart comes due to Tuchel's prescence at Stamford Bridge as he is 'flattered' by the Blues interest in bringing him back to Chelsea.

Tuchel's side create ample chances and are in the market for a forward to convert these and Lukaku is the man chosen after impressing during his time in Italy.

Tuchel remained coy on the move after he refused to comment on the Belgian.

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and, with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation."

