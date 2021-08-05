Report: Why Thomas Tuchel is a 'Significant Factor' in Romelu Lukaku Move From Inter Milan

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Why Thomas Tuchel is a 'Significant Factor' in Romelu Lukaku Deal

The Chelsea boss is the key.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku and is a 'significant factor' in the Belgian wanting to move to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports.

The Blues are set to make an improved bid for Lukaku, who wants to move back to Chelsea this summer.

According to The Athletic, the presence of Tuchel has been a significant factor in the Belgian wishin to return to Chelsea.

Lukaku

Lukaku is on the verge of returning to west London this summer with a new bid in excess of £100 million expected to be made soon by Chelsea.

It has been reported that Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Lukaku over a five-year contract and now all that is left is for the clubs to agree a transfer fee.

Lukaku met with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta to discuss the situation and resolve his future, where he told the club that he wanted to return to London where he has 'unfinished business' at Stamford Bridge.

1002473226

The forward's change of heart comes due to Tuchel's prescence at Stamford Bridge as he is 'flattered' by the Blues interest in bringing him back to Chelsea.

Tuchel's side create ample chances and are in the market for a forward to convert these and Lukaku is the man chosen after impressing during his time in Italy.

Tuchel remained coy on the move after he refused to comment on the Belgian.

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and, with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1004481872 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Reject Several From Genk For Striker Ike Ugbo

1002671674
Transfer News

Report: Why Thomas Tuchel is a 'Significant Factor' in Romelu Lukaku Move From Inter Milan

1002473226
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Suffer Setback as Inter Re-Consider Romelu Lukaku Sale Amid Backlash

1004950363
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Fans Would Rather Retain Champions League Title Than Win Premier League Next Season

crop-15625373
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Let Armando Broja Leave on Season Long Loan Move

27EE4760-4701-4093-82CF-887CBBFC2B26
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech Still a 'Goal' For Milan as The Transfer Could Proceed to 'Last Days' of Transfer Window

sipa_34183250
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Boss Simone Inzaghi 'Furious' at Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea Sale

Tuchel CHE
News

Chelsea Set to Play In-House Game Ahead of Villarreal Clash