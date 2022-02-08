Report: Wolfsburg Midfielder Aster Vranckx is 'Big Chelsea Fan' & Eyes Stamford Bridge Move After Bundesliga 'Stopover'

Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx has would be interested in playing for Chelsea one day as he is a 'big fan' of the Blues.

The Belgian wonderkid has impressed in the Bundesliga, most recently bagging a brace for his side against Greuther Furth.

As per Bild via Sport Witness, Vranckx wants to play for Chelsea one day.

IMAGO / Zink

The report writed: "Vranckx's time in the Bundesliga 'should only be a stopover' as 'at some point he wants to play for word clubs in England of Spain becasue he is a big Real Madrid and Chelsea fan'".

It was previously reported that the 19-year-old was not concerned with his transfer links amid his Chelsea dream as Bayern Munich and AC Milan showed interest in the midfielder.

Vranckx has set himself targets already this season, admitting: "I have to set myself higher goals, like being a regular and scoring the first goal for Wolfsburg.

"I'm not concerned with that (rumours about his future). That is the job of my advisor."

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Chelsea have a strong history with Belgian players, signing Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Charly Musonda and Eden Hazard as young, promising players.

Vranckx will be hoping that he can be the next on the list at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea could eye up a deal for their boyhood fan, reportedly looking at midfield options in the summer.

Both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho's contracts are up at the end of next season, with the Blues perhaps looking to a future without their stars.

