Report: Xabi Alonso Wants To Keep Callum Hudson-Odoi At Bayern Leverkusen

There has been speculation about Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi returning to the club from his loan spell in Germany, but Bayer Leverkusen want to keep him.

Xabi Alonso spoke today of his and the club's desire to keep the winger, who has been in decent form so far in Germany, until at least the end of his loan spell.

Rumours have circulated of Chelsea cutting the loan short and having Hudson-Odoi as an option, but that seems unlikely now.

Bayer Leverkusen want to keep Callum Hudson-Odoi. IMAGO / Eibner

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Xabi Alonso today stated that he wants to keep Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi at the club until the end of the season

Speaking about the situation, Xabi Alonso had this to say.

“I want to keep him a lot. I am sure that he will stay until the end of the season”.

"He is an important player for us”.

There was heavy speculation surrounding the chances of Hudson-Odoi returning from his loan in January, but they look to be all but over now.

Chelsea have struggled in attack, and it made sense to recall the winger, who can be a valuable asset when he is on form.

He will now more than likely play out the rest of his loan in Germany with Leverkusen, and assess his situation next June upon his return to Chelsea.

The signings Chelsea make in the meantime may determine the future of the winger.

