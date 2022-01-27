Report: Xavi 'Fighting Hard' for Cesar Azpilicueta as Barcelona 'Confident' of Landing Free Transfer

Barcelona manager Xavi is 'fighting hard' to land Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

The 32-year-old, as it stands, will leave Chelsea after ten years at Stamford Bridge this summer when his contract expires.

Azpilicueta is yet to agree new terms with the European champions, as Barcelona continue to try to convince the Spaniard of making the switch to Spain.

He is believed to have a two-year deal, plus the option of a further year, on the table from Barcelona, as GOAL report that boss Xavi is working and 'fighting hard' to try to get a transfer over the line.

Barcelona are 'confident' of acquiring the Chelsea captain, however no decision over his future has been decided as of yet.

Azpilicueta wants to hear Chelsea out but the Blues are claimed to only be willing to offer a one-year contract with the option for a further option due their policy on over-30s.

Thomas Tuchel wants Azpilicueta, his captain, to stay at the club but will leave talks to the club and player as the clock ticks down.

No new talks, continue GOAL, have taken place since the beginning of January. Azpilicueta's contract isn't the only one to sort out for the Blues, with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger both also out of contract this summer.

Earlier this month Azpilicueta remained coy on his future telling the official Chelsea website: "As I always said, I feel I have the trust and confidence of the club and now I am focused on every game.

"They are very tough games, and I am enjoying the moment. Eventually the moment will come, but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see.

"I cannot say anything more than that I am really committed and have a lot of things ahead in the coming months and hopefully we can have a very good season."

