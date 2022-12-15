Report: Youri Tielemans To Chelsea Is One To Watch

Skip to main content
IMAGO / Action Plus

Youri Tielemans to Chelsea has been touted as a possible deal to watch out for.

Chelsea are looking to sign a midfielder in January to help with the current problem they have in the middle of the park at the moment. Injuries and depth have cost them points, and it's a problem that needs solving.

The club have been looking at a number of midfielders over the last few months with the hopes of signing one in January, and a name that has been reported as one to watch for is Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans has been tipped to leave Leicester for a while, and could finally do so in January.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports via PYS, Youri Tielemans to Chelsea is a dark horse of a deal that could be one to keep an eye on.

Tielemans was first thought to be leaving Leicester in the summer, with Arsenal particularly keen on bringing him in. He stayed at Leicester, but he is set to become a free agent in June 2023.

Chelsea may test the waters in January and offer Leicester a low fee considering Tielemans will be leaving the club for free a few months later anyways.

As of now there has been no advances made by Chelsea for the player, but it has been described as one to watch.

Chelsea are likely to sign a midfielder in January, and will work out internally who they feel suits them best.

