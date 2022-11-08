Report: Youssoufa Moukoko Could Be An Interesting Option For Chelsea

Chelsea will be targeting the best players they possibly can in the upcoming transfer windows and beyond, and Youssoufa Moukoko could become an interesting player to go for if things align in the right way.

Moukoko is currently at Dortmund and performing to a very high level, but has yet to sign a new deal at the German club. Chelsea may keep an eye on the situation.

It could end up being a deal that Chelsea look to do if talks break down between Moukoko and Dortmund.

Youssoufa Moukoko could be an option for Chelsea. IMAGO / RHR-Foto

According to Fabrizio Romano, Youssoufa Moukoko could become an interesting option for clubs if contract talks between the player and Borussia Dortmund break down.

Moukoko's contract expires next June, and if he does not sign a new deal by then, he will be available as a free agent. That would be a deal Chelsea and a number of other clubs would be seriously interested in.

The 17-year old has six goals and six assists in 21 games in all competitions for Dortmund this season, and is becoming an integral part of the first-team setup.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Chelsea are currently chasing another youngster, a year younger than Moukoko in the form of Endrick, but a free transfer for the Dortmund striker could mean they attempt to sign the two players.

It is not imminent, but the situation of Youssoufa Moukoko could certainly be one to watch out for.

