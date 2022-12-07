Skip to main content
Report: Yunus Musah Set For New Contract Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Chelsea target Yunus Musah is set to sign a new contract amid interest from Chelsea.

Yunus Musah really impressed for the USA in the World Cup, and interest was always expected after such impressive performances. There is no shortage of European clubs circling around the American.

Chelsea have been targeting young midfielders as they bid to build for the future, and Yunus Musah is one of the best around right now. .

Valencia are planning to offer the youngster a new contract, which may be bad news for Chelsea.

According to 90min, Valencia are set to offer Yunus Musah a new contract, and there is an expectation it could be accepted.

Things may change if a huge bid comes in for the player. Every player has his price, and the fee for Musah after the World Cup is expected to have rose drastically compared to what it was before.

Chelsea are looking to build with youth for the future, and a player like Musah is certainly the type of player that fits what they want to do in the coming years at the club.

Chelsea have an interest in Yunas Musah.

Liverpool are also circling, and with that position being a concern this season for the Red's, it could also be a deal that interests Jurgen Klopp.

The feelings are a new deal could be signed by Musah, with Valencia set to offer him one soon, but Chelsea will keep an eye on the situation.

