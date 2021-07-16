Report: Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta is 'Waiting for a Call' From Inter Milan

The full-back is set to return to Italy.

Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta is 'waiting for a call' from Inter Milan ahead of a potential transfer to the Serie A Champions, according to reports in Italy.

Zappacosta has previously been linked with the club following a succesful loan spell at Genoa.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport via Sempre Inter, Zappacosta is waiting for a call from the Nerazzurri ahead of a potential move to Inter.

The Italian's first choice right-back to replace the outgoing Achraf Hakimi is Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, but if they cannot land the Spaniard then they will turn to the Chelsea man Zappacosta.

Zappacosta is thought to be a player that Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio admires and has followed throughout his career with Inter set to make a move for the Italian.

Inter would be Zappacosta's preferred destination despite interest from Fiorentina.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea were in talks about offering Zappacosta to Inter Milan in a deal for Hakimi, but with the Moroccan choosing Paris Saint-Germain, this deal will not happen.

The defender signed for Chelsea in 2017 under Antonio Conte and the Blues are keen to get the 29-year-old off the books this summer.

Zappacosta played 25 games last season, scoring four goals and recording two assists.

With a year left on his Chelsea contract, now would be the time to sell the defender as interest hots up for his signature.

With Inter only willing to spend €15 million on a right-back, it is believed that Zappacosta could be available for around this price as the Italian only has a year left on his Chelsea contract.



