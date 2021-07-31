Report: Hakim Ziyech 'Fascinated' by Possibility of AC Milan Switch This Summer

Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech is 'fascinated' by the possibility of a move to AC Milan this summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has impressed so far in pre-season, scoring three goals across two matches.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, AC Milan remain in talks to sign Ziyech and the player is fascinated by a move to the San Siro.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Moroccan winger has been linked with a move to Italy previously, however it remains to be seen if Chelsea boss Tuchel will sanction the sale or loan of one of the Blues' most creative outlets.

Ziyech netted a hattrick as Chelsea beat Peterborough United 6-1 in the first match of pre-season and looked sharp as he featured for 45 minutes against AFC Bournemouth,

Milan are keen to seal the capture of Ziyech following Hakan Çalhanoğlu joining their bitter rivals Inter on a free transfer.

Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO

It has been reported recently that the west Londoners do not want to let Ziyech leave, but Milan are hoping that the Premier League side could change their stance towards the end of the summer, with the Italian giants eyeing a loan swoop for the attacker.

With Ziyech 'fascinated' by a move to Italy and the Italians pushing hard for the winger, Chelsea could be set to let their man leave.

What has Ziyech said about his future previously?

In early February, he said in an interview with Ziggo Sport, as quoted by Voetbalzone: “It was a difficult first half-year [at the club]. Of course, I immediately started with an injury, came back, then had another injury. So, things are not going the way I had hoped.

“But, as most know, I always have faith in myself. I know what I can do, so I don't worry too much about that. The real Ziyech will be there."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube