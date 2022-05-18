Skip to main content

Report: Ziyech, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi or Werner Set for Chelsea Exit if Blues Add Forward in Transfer Window

One of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi or Timo Werner will have to depart Chelsea in the summer if Thomas Tuchel is to bring in attacking reinforcements, according to reports.

The Blues have a wealth of attacking options but could seek to add to it in the summer, under the first transfer window of Todd Boehly's consortium.

However, as per football.london, to do so the Blues must offload an attacker,

imago1009784379h

The report lists Ziyech, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi or Werner as options of which one would have to depart in the summer for Chelsea to seek reinforcements in attack.

It continues to state that Werner would be the most likely to leave in the summer, surprising as the German has recently found form once more.

Borussia Dortmund have been heavily linked with the former Bundesliga star, whilst Bayern Munich could see Robert Lewandowski depart in the summer and be in the market for a replacement.

imago1008211902h

Bayern Munich boss Julien Nagelsmann has worked with Werner previously during his best goalscoring spell and could look to be reunited this summer.

The German giants were also previously interested in Hudson-Odoi but it is unclear as to whether Chelsea would allow the Cobham graduate to depart in the summer.

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is available on a free transfer in the summer, having previously worked with Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues are unable to enter negotiations with players until their takeover is complete but if they are to make an attacking move, one of their current start would have to depart due to the sheer quantity of options in attack.

imago1012086918h
