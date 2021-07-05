Report: Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea Future Revealed as Talks With AC Milan Break Down

Fabrizio Romano has spoken and here we go... Ziyech is staying?

Italian journalist Fabrizion Romano has given an update on Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech's future at the club.

The Moroccan international has been strongly linked with a move to AC Milan this summer.

Speaking live on his Twitch stream, Romano revealed that Chelsea are not planning on letting the midfielder leave the club during this summer's transfer window.



It has previously been reported that Ziyech was on top of Milan's wishlist for midfielders this summer following the departure of Hakaim Caalhanoglu.

However, despite these links to AC Milan, it appears that talks for the player are on hold as the Italians are not willing to meet Chelsea's economic demands for the player.

The Rossoneri were willing to bring Ziyech in on loan whilst Chelsea would have preferred a permanent move - valuing the Moroccan at €35 million.



With the news that Chelsea are not planning on letting Ziyech leave on a loan or permanent deal this summer, the Blues could look to offload other players in order to secure funds.

Tiemoue Bakayoko has previously been linked with a move away, another player who is catching the interest of Milan.

However it remains to be seen if Chelsea will do business with the Milan club over either of the midfielders.

What has been said about Ziyech's future?

Former Holland international Rene van der Gijp told Ziyech to leave Stamford Bridge.

"It was a good choice when Lampard was coach. He was very enthusiastic about him. Then another trainer arrives, and he wants to play a different game.

"He wants to have runners in midfield instead of people like Ziyech. Then you have a problem… So it’s best for him to leave."



Dutch legend Van Basten also weighed in on Ziyech's future: "Ziyech again on the couch. When he gets in, that's like a striker. He can do that too, because he is just a good player. I am sad to see rotation... He's just not in the right place.

"That Werner plays really badly, but doesn't he come in much more often? The system this trainer plays is just not good for Ziyech. Then as Ziyech you have to say: 'You know what? I have to plead.

"It is now about Ziyech because I have nothing to do with that man. This is not getting along like that. I'm not saying it's bad for Ziyech or bad for that trainer, but it doesn't work like that."

