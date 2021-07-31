Report: Kurt Zouma Has Made Next Club Preference 'Very Clear' to Chelsea Board Amid West Ham and Sevilla Interest

Kurt Zouma has made it ‘very clear’ to the Chelsea board that he wants to join West Ham this summer, according to reports.

Zouma is heading for a Stamford Bridge departure, with Jules Kounde's arrival from Sevilla the driving factor.

As per ExWHUEmployee via West Ham Fan Zone, Zouma has told the Chelsea board that he wants to join the Hammers, who are willing to pay closer to his valuation than previously reported.

However, the deal may not be that easy as the Irons are also targeting Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, who could be chosen as their centre back option ahead of Zouma.

Chelsea's French defender has been included in negotiations with Sevilla for Kounde, with the Blues offering Zouma in an attempt to bring the price down.

Sevilla have agreed to explore the possibility of including Zouma in an exchange deal for Koundé after the club refused Chelsea's proposal of involving Emerson Palmieri in a potential deal for one of their most prised assets.

Koundé has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract, and was on the radar of some of Europe's top clubs after a stellar 2020/21 campaign, but it seems like Chelsea have won the race to land the Paris-born defender.

Zouma was open to joining Sevilla, with the centre-back likely to fall further down the pecking order in west London should he stay put at Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, with Premier League clubs attempting to hijack the deal, it appears that Zouma would prefer to stay in London as he is settled in the area.

